First@4: Man facing murder, assault charges; Police release surveillance video of alcohol theft; Students raise money for mom battling cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

One new death and 81 new cases were reported on Thursday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

There are 936 active cases, down from Wednesday. The state’s total case count is at 123,599.

58-year-old Marlon Little Bald Eagle of Rapid City was arrested in connection with a death and is facing rape and felony murder charges.

Authorities say on April 23, police were called for an unresponsive woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was 42-year-old Robyn Runs Above.

Students of Tea Elementary School raised $10,000 in pennies for mother battling brain caner.

Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect from Wednesday morning’s high end alcohol burglary.

Police said the suspect broke a glass door and stole five bottles of alcohol. Including damage to the property and the stolen items, the value is estimated at $21,000.

Solar and wind power are the future, but a South Dakota utility company is asking for changes in how solar customers are billed and that’s not sitting well with advocates of renewable energy.

Coming up in Thursday night’s KELOLAND News Investigation “How solar power could go dark in South Dakota,” Angela Kennecke looks into a proposed tariff to charge customers who generate their own energy.