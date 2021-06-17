First@4: Rapid City Earthquake; New Avera Facility; KELOLAND’s Founder’s Day of Caring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a quick look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.:

Another earthquake has been recorded in South Dakota, the fifth since December. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.6 magnitude quake was recorded about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday with the epicenter about 60 miles east of Rapid City. It’s the second measurable earthquake this month.

The largest earthquake recorded in South Dakota was a magnitude 4.5 quake south of Huron in 1911.

Avera Medical Group has broken ground on a new Family Health Center at Dawley Farms on the East Side of Sioux Falls. This new facility will be similar to the existing Family Health Center on Marion Road in southwest Sioux Falls, and services will include family medicine, urgent care, obstetrics/gynecology, pediatrics, internal medicine and dermatology.

The estimated completion date is January 2023.

KELOLAND Media Group employees are helping with a number of service projects in Sioux Falls today as part of our Founder’s Day of Caring. At the KELOLAND studio in downtown Sioux Falls, volunteers collected donations from viewers, which were packaged into menstrual/hygiene and child trauma kits for Children’s Inn, Women’s Day of Service and East River Legal Services to share with people as needed.

Other volunteer groups are helping with projects at Lifescape, Meals on Wheels, Feeding South Dakota and the St. Francis House.

One new death and another drop in active coronavirus cases were reported in Thursday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health. On Thursday, 11 new total cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,393, up from Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is now at 2,027. Active cases are now at 165, down from Wednesday. You can view the latest updates on the Coronavirus page on KELOLAND.com.