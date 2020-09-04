First@4: Rape, child pornography charges filed; How to spend coronavirus relief money; Football Friday livestreams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

A 19-year-old man is charged with rape and child pornography, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

A police spokesman said officers were called to an apartment Thursday night for concerns about a relationship between a 14-year-old girl and the man.

While the 14-year-old girl and the suspect say they are in a relationship, police say charges were brought because she is under the age of consent.

The death of a man in the over 80 age range brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in South Dakota to 170.

There were 259 new positive cases announced on Friday, bringing the state’s total case count to 14,596. Recovered cases increased to 11,394.

Active coronavirus cases increased for the 16th straight day to 3,032.

Legislative committees will take public testimony on how South Dakota can respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The panels want comments on the effects of COVID-19 and suggestions on possible uses for South Dakota’s share of federal coronavirus relief funds.

It is possible the information will be used by Governor Kristi Noem as she oversees distribution of the funds, or by the Legislature if a special session is called.

