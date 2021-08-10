First@4: Rally Tally Day 3; Allegiant adds two new flights; New shoe store opens up at Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a quick look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The latest rally tally of crime at the event shows a rise in DUI arrests, misdemeanor drug arrests and total citations on Monday.

Six injury crashes were also reported on Monday.

Belle Fourche’s Landfill Foreman is watching trash from the Sturgis Rally pile up at the facility.

Last year, the Sturgis Rally reported more than 440 hauled during the 10-day rally; it was the smallest amount since 2014.

Foreman Ryan Reeves expects more trash to come from the rally this year.





Allegiant has announced two new nonstop flights from Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

A flight to Orange County, California, is scheduled to begin November 19.

Travelers can go to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, beginning December 15.

A new shoe store is now open in the Empire Mall.

Sneaker Flavorz specializes in men’s and women’s athletic shoes.

The store is located next to Build-A-Bear Workshop.

