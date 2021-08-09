First@4: Rally tally crime report; Child support commission taking input; Reasons for teacher shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a quick look at the top stories of the day as of 4 p.m.

Starting Monday, there will be a curfew at the Sioux Empire Fair for people 17 and under.

In a release, fair organizers say the 9 p.m. curfew is for anyone 17 and under not accompanied by a parent or adult family member 18 years of age or older.

As thousands of bikers enjoy the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement is on alert. The latest rally tally from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, shows there were more than a dozen DUI arrests on Sunday along with 15 misdemeanor drug arrests and 15 felony drug arrests.

There were seven injury crashes on Sunday.

The first four days of the rally have included large crowds.

The City of Sturgis reported an increase in vendors for this year, as well as an increase in trash collection compared to last year.

The Commission on Child Support is asking for input on South Dakota’s child support guidelines and related statutes.

The Commission will conduct public hearings over the next three months before submitting its report and recommendations to Governor Kristi Noem and the legislature by December 31, so that the report can be considered during the 2022 legislative session.

As some South Dakota students head back to class starting next week, school districts are still needing to fill open teaching positions.

The Associated School Boards of South Dakota says there are about 150 open positions across the state.

Temperatures will remain warm on Tuesday, but not as high as today.