First@4: Pursuit suspect involved in crash; Summit League semifinal games; Best of SnirtFest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Minnehaha County deputies are investigating a crash near West Central High School.

A captain with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says South Dakota High Patrol troopers ended a pursuit of a vehicle as it entered Hartford. But the suspect driver continued on and hit a minivan near the West Central High School.

The driver of the minivan was a West Central student; she was airlifted to the hospital.

A Sioux Falls woman browsing the internet over the weekend was hit with a pop-up ad that warned her of fraudulent activity on her credit card. When she called, the scammer told her there was $10,000 worth of fraudulent activity on her card. The scammer gave her instructions to purchase nearly $11,000 in gift cards.

Officer Sam Clemens says this is a new variation of the gift card scam because it began with a computer pop-up ad.

One new COVID-19 death was reported in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,901.

Active cases are now at 2,067.

South Dakota added seven new total cases of coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health.

Defending Women’s Summit League tournament champion South Dakota will look to extend its winning streak to seven games; the Coyotes are playing North Dakota with the winner advancing to the championship game.

This evening, the USD men will play NDSU at 8:45 p.m. In the first men’s semifinal of the night, SDSU plays Oral Roberts at 5:45 p.m.

Follow all the action on our Summit League page on KELOLAND.com.

A sloppy celebration was held at Great Bear on Sunday to recognize the end of the season.

With snow melting at the complex, people did their best to create a splash as part of SnirtFest.

There’s a chance of record highs across the area on Tuesday; get the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video player.