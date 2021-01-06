First@4: Protesters breach U.S. Capitol; S.D. legislators release COVID-19 protocols; Vaccine distribution in S.D.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Six new deaths were reported in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health bringing the death toll to 1,519.

The DOH also reported 607 new total coronavirus cases as active cases increased to 6,387.

As of Wednesday, 15,888 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 13,991 of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to 29,778 total persons.

In Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing from the South Dakota Department of Health, Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the state is receiving about 11,000 vaccine doses per week.

At the current rate, it would take South Dakota about 80 weeks to vaccinate the entire state’s population.

The state currently needs to vaccinate an estimated 541,000 people in parts C, D and E of Phase I.

Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday in support of President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Capitol locked down as lawmakers were meeting to affirm Joe Biden’s victory. Protesters tore down metal barricades in front of the Capitol as they were met by officers in riot gear.

As the 2021 South Dakota legislative session approaches, leaders have announced COVID-19 protocols.

State legislators will be allowed to attend and vote remotely “under certain circumstances and with leadership approval.” Face coverings will be required in all spaces under the jurisdiction of the South Dakota Senate and South Dakota House as well as providing PPE for members and staff.