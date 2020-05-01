First@4: President Trump plans to attend fireworks at Mt. Rushmore; Smithfield Foods looking to reopen; Gov. Noem suspends laws on titling and licensing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories.

Four more deaths in Minnehaha County were announced on Friday, after four were announced on Thursday. The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota is at 21 after the test results were reported by the state department of health.

Total positive cases in the state are at 2,525, up 76 from Thursday. Recoveries are at 1,686, 113 up from Thursday.

Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD) announced Friday she’s waiting for more federal guidelines from the United States Department of Agriculture on meatpacking plants before announcing a date for when the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls will reopen.

There have been 853 confirmed worker cases and 245 connected cases, with the last change in numbers coming Tuesday, April 28. At least two deaths have been connected to the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls.

In a podcast interview with “The Dan Bongino Show” released Friday, President Donald Trump announced his plans to attend the return of fireworks at Mount Rushmore on Friday, July 3rd.

On the podcast, Trump mentioned a conversation with Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) about federal funding for state budgets. He then turned the conversation towards fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… South Dakota’s governor signed an executive order Thursday giving people more time to get important stuff done.

Things like titling mobile or manufactured homes, motor vehicles, trailers, semitrailers and large boats. And things like renewing registrations for vehicles and boats.

People now will get up to 60 days to handle those after South Dakota’s COVID-19 emergency officially ends, Governor Kristi Noem told reporters.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online: Although the city of Sioux Falls and the state of South Dakota haven’t yet reached their COVID-19 pandemic peaks, both are opening up various businesses and public areas.

TenHaken and Gov. Kristi Noem have said people will still get COVID-19 as parts of the city and the state open up, but conditions have improved enough to make those changes.

Hospitalization numbers have been a key part of COVID-19 models and responses in the city and in the state, city and state officials have said in various news briefings and council meetings.

A union representing employees at a South Dakota pork processing plant says it will partially reopen Monday after shuttering more than two weeks ago because of a coronavirus outbreak that infected hundreds of employees.

The United Food and Commercial Workers local chapter said Friday that about 250 employees have been asked to report to the Smithfield Foods plant to staff two departments, ground seasoned pork and night cleanup.

The union was informed on Thursday about the partial reopening.