First@4: Police investigating jewelry scam; Big Sioux River cleanup event this weekend; Money from Future Fund used to host Trump, fireworks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there were 134 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday.

There were two new deaths. The death toll is now at 1,956. Active cases are at 1,953, down from Wednesday.

Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a scam that happened Wednesday involving fake jewelry. The victim told authorities that the suspect told him that he would give him jewelry if he lent him money. The victim ended up giving the suspect over $8,000 in cash, only to discover that the jewelry was fake. Authorities investigating fraud incident involving fake jewelry

This weekend, you have a chance to give back to Mother Earth by taking garbage out of the Big Sioux River.

This event will take place across six locations in and around the Sioux Falls area. You can learn more about the event and its locations, online right now.

KELOLAND News has learned that the cost of last year’s 4th of July celebration at Mount Rushmore totaled at least 1.5 million dollars.

Governor Noem used money from the Future Fund. That’s a tax that businesses pay for economic development.