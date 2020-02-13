First@4: Police investigating armed robbery; Truck goes through ice; Spring flooding likely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police provided an update on Thursday morning’s armed robbery in western Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said the Get-N-Go on 57th Street and Marion Avenue was robbed around 3:45 a.m. A man showed a gun, took cash and fled on foot.

Police are looking at surveillance video and may release images of the suspect later on Thursday.

Saturday night a pickup went into the frozen Lake Thompson after a man and his two sons were ice fishing.

The man and his sons got out just fine, but the pickup, which was only purchased less than a month before, was a total loss.

After countless hours of searching, hundreds of leads and conducting hundreds of interviews, the search for Serenity Dennard has hit it’s one year anniversary this month.



The 9-year-old was reported to have walked away from the Children’s Home Society in the Black Hills.

In tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, hear from the Dennard family and others who’ve searched the Black Hills while holding out hope.

There’s an above normal chance of flooding across eastern and central parts of the state this spring, according to National Weather Service offices in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls.

The National Weather Service released the first flooding outlook of the season Thursday. The Aberdeen NWS office cited well above normal chances for flooding in the James River and Big Sioux River basins.

You can read more on this story right now on KELOLAND.com Original right now online.