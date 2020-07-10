First@4: Police investigate a shooting in Pierre; Leif Ericson Day Camp raising money; COVID-19 update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

Six more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19. That brings the number of deaths in the state to 107. The department of health confirmed 65 new positive cases, bringing the total since the pandemic started to more than 7,400.

One person is in the hospital with life threatening injuries following a shooting Thursday night in Pierre.

Police were called to the 400 block of West Prospect Avenue about 9 p.m. Thursday. The caller told authorities a 30-year-old man had been shot and was being take to the hospital.

So far police have not made any arrests, but authorities say the shooting does not appear to be random.

Leif Ericson Day Camp in Sioux Falls is underway this summer but some families are having a hard time paying for it during the pandemic.

That’s why staff members are trying to raise $15,000. Director Mike Murphy doesn’t want to turn anyone away from the experience. So far, roughly $1,500 has been raised since Thursday night.

There is a lot of controversy whether or not to wear a mask and if they can cause harm to you.

An image has been circulating social media expressing the harm masks can cause to you. KELOLAND News talked to Dr. Wendell Hoffman an Infectious Disease Specialist about whether masks are helpful or harmful and if there was truth in the photo.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre, the state panel that oversees boxing, kickboxing and mixed-martial arts in South Dakota is considering reducing its fee schedule as a possible way to attract larger events.

The state Athletic Commission currently charges a minimum of $3,000. That would remain the same. The fee for contests that gross more than $60,000 of revenue could be cut to 3% of the gross, from the current 5%, and could be capped at $300,000.

The commission voted 4-0 Friday to proceed this fall with a public hearing on the proposed changes.