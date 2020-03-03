First@4: Plea for tips in deadly shooting investigation; Diesel spill following crash; Coronavirus symptoms and prevention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.:

An owner of the Domino’s franchise in Sioux Falls is asking people to report information about the shooting that killed one of her employees.

Police continue to investigate the death of Casey Bonhorst, who died shortly after delivering a pizza last week. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information.

Owner Susan Graves said the whole Domino’s Pizza family is grieving along with the Bonhorst family.

A grandmother is facing kidnapping and drug charges in Sioux Falls.

Police say 41-year-old Stacy Nicolai got in an argument with her daughter and drove off with her 2-year-old grandson in her car. She wasn’t supposed to have the child, so the boy’s mother called police.

When police located Nicolai, officers allegedly found meth residue and a scale in the back seat.

A semi-truck crash along Interstate 90 in Rapid City caused a diesel spill.

The Rapid City Fire Department says 75 to 100 gallons of diesel spilled in the crash.

Hazmat crews responded to clean up the mess; traffic in the area was affected for a time.

We’re looking at the symptoms associated with the new coronavirus.

The death toll in the U.S. is up to nine as of Tuesday afternoon. As the number of cases goes up, it’s prompted concern from people who aren’t feeling their best about whether they could have coronavirus.

We’ve outlined the symptoms and ways to prevent getting sick in a story you can read below:

Get the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video below.