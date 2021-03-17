First@4: Phase 1E to begin Monday; Latest COVID-19 update; Sioux Falls man arrested with ‘significant’ amount of fentanyl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Three new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health, as active cases of COVID-19 went down on Wednesday.

175 new cases were announced Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases down to 2,107.

Beginning Monday, March 22, those eligible in Phase 1E will be able to receive their COVID vaccine.

Once Phase 1 is complete, all people over the age of 16 will be eligible in Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout.

24-year-old Jacob Clayton Winters of Sioux Falls is facing charges following a drug bust where Sioux Falls police say they found a ‘significant’ amount of fentanyl.

Just under 27 grams of fentanyl and over 50 fentanyl pills were found in the room. Lt. Randy Brink says these types of seizures aren’t common in the area.

Since the winter storm passed through Sioux Falls earlier this week, many people have noticed crews are out cleaning off traffic lights across the city.

This is because the new LED lights that are being installed have a lower wattage than the incandescent lights that they are replacing.