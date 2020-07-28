First@4: ‘Phantom seeds’; arrest made in robbery; Gov. Noem addresses back to school

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

Gov. Kristi Noem said in a news conference in Sioux Falls the best decision for kids is to have them return to school buildings.

Flexibility will be needed because schools may need to make daily adjustments, Noem said.

Noem said positive cases of COVID-19 will continue to increase in the state, school districts should not set standards that will require them to close school.

Noem says ‘science is very clear on schools’

The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota remained at 123, according to the latest daily update from the state department of health. 

There were 48 new positive cases of coronavirus announced on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 8,492. Total recoveries from the virus increased to 7,474, 70 more than Monday. 

Active cases, which have risen the previous 5 days, decreased to 895.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 48 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 123; Active cases at 895

Sioux Falls police have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station on July 14th.

Malcom Lonehill, 36, of Sioux Falls, was arrested Monday afternoon. A warrant had been issued for Lonehill after police say he robbed a Get n’ Go convenience store with a shotgun. 

Arrest made from July 14 armed robbery

If you’ve received seeds in the mail that you didn’t order, don’t plant them.

That was the message Tuesday from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

What people should do instead, according to Rhoden, is save the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label. Then they should contact the South Dakota Department of Agriculture.

South Dakota officials warn against planting ‘phantom’ seeds that people haven’t ordered

Get the latest on this story and other headlines by downloading the KELOLAND News app. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests