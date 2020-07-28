First@4: ‘Phantom seeds’; arrest made in robbery; Gov. Noem addresses back to school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

Gov. Kristi Noem said in a news conference in Sioux Falls the best decision for kids is to have them return to school buildings.

Flexibility will be needed because schools may need to make daily adjustments, Noem said.

Noem said positive cases of COVID-19 will continue to increase in the state, school districts should not set standards that will require them to close school.

The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota remained at 123, according to the latest daily update from the state department of health.

There were 48 new positive cases of coronavirus announced on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 8,492. Total recoveries from the virus increased to 7,474, 70 more than Monday.

Active cases, which have risen the previous 5 days, decreased to 895.

Sioux Falls police have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station on July 14th.

Malcom Lonehill, 36, of Sioux Falls, was arrested Monday afternoon. A warrant had been issued for Lonehill after police say he robbed a Get n’ Go convenience store with a shotgun.

If you’ve received seeds in the mail that you didn’t order, don’t plant them.

That was the message Tuesday from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

What people should do instead, according to Rhoden, is save the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label. Then they should contact the South Dakota Department of Agriculture.