First@4: Person killed in shooting identified; Latest COVID-19 numbers; NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal small plane crash

Sioux Falls police have identified the person killed in a shooting Sunday morning. 31-year-old Lamar Hood was shot multiple times and later died at a hospital.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

24-year-old Rashaun Guest is in the Minnehaha county jail charged with 2nd degree murder. 22-year-old Skylar Jorgenson was also arrested and charged with accessory to 2nd degree murder.

A cluster of COVID-19 cases has been traced to Camp Judson in Keystone according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The department of health says right now there are fewer than 10 cases, but it’s possible the number of cases could increase as well as the number individual who may need to isolate because of close contact.

The camp announced on July 23 that it was cancelling junior high camp this summer.

Junior Camp ran from July 19-25 for grades four through six. The trail camp ran from July 19-25 for youth in grades seven through 12 but was limited to 20 registrants, according to the camp’s website. Both were overnight camps but the trail camp participants camped at Lake Sheridan for five of the seven days, according to the website. High school camp ran from July 12-18.

On Monday, 49 new COVID-19 cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 8,444, up from Sunday (8,395). Total recoveries are now at 7,404, up 40 from Sunday (7,364).

Active cases increased to 917 from Sunday (908).

Current hospitalizations are at 47, down from Sunday (48). Total hospitalizations are at 806, up from Sunday (801).

The death toll remained at 123.

The NTSB released their preliminary report on a fatal small plane crash in Sioux Falls that happened on June 7.

The NTSB says after an apparent normal takeoff, the right wing of a small airplane began to dip and continued dipping until the airplane rolled to the right and nosed down to the ground. The plane crashed at Joe Foss Field.

The pilot of a Mitsubishi MU-2B died in the crash reported at about 4:25 a.m.