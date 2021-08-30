First@4: People in Lennox cleaning up after storm; 5 more COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota; Man gets life sentence in killing of Mollie Tibbetts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

People in Lennox are cleaning up Monday after this weekend’s severe weather. Saturday’s storm produced an EF-1 tornado in Lennox caused damaged to the high school.

Power was finally restored to the building Sunday night, more than 24 hours after the storm.

Five more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest update from the state health department. That brings the death toll to 2,067.

There were 463 new total cases reported on Monday. Current hospitalizations are at 168.

The number of active cases increased to more than 4,300.

The man convicted of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts was sentenced today.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Rivera has been jailed since his arrest in August 2018.