First@4: Pavilion Performance Series cancelled; Sturgis Rally COVID-19 impact; September snow in Black Hills

The Washington Pavilion is cancelling the 2020-2021 performance series.

In letters to subscribers, the Pavilion’s President and CEO says many national Broadway shows are on hold, rescheduling or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pavilion is holding a news conference on Wednesday regarding the change to the schedule.

A new report released by four economic professors claims the Sturgis Motorcyle Rally led to an increase in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota and across the country, which cost billions in health care costs.

South Dakota health officials dismissed the findings of 63-page report from the IZA Institute of Labor Economics during a media briefing on Tuesday.

State epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said the paper is a “white paper,” which means it is not peer-reviewed, and that the research results do not align with the Department of Health’s findings.

On Tuesday, 105 new coronavirus cases were announced in South Dakota, bringing the state’s total count to 15,403. Total recoveries increased by 316. Active cases decreased to 2,679 from Monday.

The Brookings City Council meets tonight to consider two amendments concerning a mask mandate.

The meeting is being held at the Swiftel Center so that the expected crowds can follow proper social distancing measures.

Last week, people packed the council chambers and filled rooms outside to voice their opinions on the proposed ordinance to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Snow clean up is underway in western South Dakota. Up to 10 inches of snow was reported in parts of the Black Hills early Tuesday morning.

