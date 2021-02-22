First@4: Parsons to resign as U.S. Attorney for South Dakota; Legislation to increase salaries for some elected positions; COVID-19 case count

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

United States Attorney Ron Parsons plans to step down at the end of the week.

Parsons’ resignation as the chief law enforcement officer for the District of South Dakota was expected as part of the regular transition of appointed officials when a new President takes office.

Parsons plans to return to private practice in Sioux Falls.

A panel of state lawmakers approved of a plan to increase salaries for six statewide constitutional elected officials.

If both chambers agree and the measure becomes state law, current salaries would go up for the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and commissioner of school and public lands.

Read more about the proposal in a story from Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced 30 new total cases of coronavirus on Monday.

That brings the state’s total case count to 111,334.

Total recovered cases are now at 107,538; active cases are at 1,933.

Temperatures will be in the 40s across South Dakota throughout the week, a welcome warm-up compared to what we dealt with last week.

Get the latest KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center forecast in the video above.