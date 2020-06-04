First@4: Parents face abuse, drug charges; Fireworks at Mount Rushmore; Severe weather possible Thursday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

A Sioux Falls couple accused of giving meth and pot to children in their home and using electric cattle prods on them are facing numerous charges.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office believes the abuse has been happening over the past three to four years. It started investigating on May 13.

Lance and Crystallynn Long took off to Oklahoma; they were caught and returned to South Dakota Wednesday.

In a KELOLAND.com Original story now online, we’re reviewing the latest plans for the return of fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

Governor Kristi Noem said the state is looking forward to welcoming President Donald Trump to the event on July 3.

So how can you take part? The state will hold a lottery to distribute the 7,500 tickets. Entries start at 9 a.m. Central Time and 10 a.m. Mountain Time on Friday.

Noem says social distancing for COVID-19 is not part of the planning process; if people are concerned, they should not attend.

The state Department of Health announced two new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday for a total of 64.

Total positive cases from throughout the pandemic are now at 5,247; recoveries are at 4,163.

There are currently 1,020 active cases.

Review the latest data on the case tracker page on KELOLAND.com.

Severe weather is possible in parts of KELOLAND today; get the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.