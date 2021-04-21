First@4: P.1 COVID-19 variant found in S.D.; Gov. Noem bans COVID passports; Sioux Falls police investigating robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

157 new total COVID-19 cases were reported by the State Department of Health on Wednesday.

One new death was reported. The death toll is now at 1,954.

The DOH also reported South Dakota’s first case of the P.1 variant.

Gov. Kristi Noem has signed an Executive Order banning vaccine passports in South Dakota.

In a release, the governor says while she encourages people to get vaccinated, she will not make it mandatory.

‘Week of Work’ was created in early 2020 by Governor Kristi Noem. Its goal is to introduce students to career opportunities right here in South Dakota. It provides students with hands-on work experience.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a robbery that happened late Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Sam Clemens says a man entered the Freedom Valu Center at 24th Street and Minnesota Avenue, pointed a gun at the clerk and took some money.

28-year-old William Kuper, of Sioux Falls, was arrested and is facing numerous charges.

