First@4: OSHA investigates man’s death; SD COVID-19 deaths and recoveries rise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Here is a look at Tuesday’s top stories:

The death of a 24-year-old man at a construction site in Sioux Falls is under investigation. It happened around 10:35 this morning at the intersection of 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene; Authorities with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are now investigating.

The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased to 39 on Tuesday. All the new deaths were reported in Minnehaha County, which accounts for 34 deaths in the state.

Active cases in South Dakota decreased to 1,315, down 78 from Monday. Total positive cases are at 3,663.

An emergency lockdown is in place on the Pine Ridge Reservation until tomorrow at noon. The Oglala Sioux Tribe President announced his executive order calling for the lockdown hours after the tribe shared on Twitter there are two COVID-19 cases within tribal nation members.

People on the reservation as asked not leave their property except for medical emergencies or critical service employees.

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem says conversations continue with tribes regarding checkpoints on reservations.

She says she is open to checkpoints on BIA roads but says there are concerns with checkpoints on U.S. and state highways. South Dakota’s Tribal relations secretary says communication is key in resolving these issues.

The Sioux Empire Fair board has been working and preparing for the 2020 fair for many months, but the COVID-19 pandemic may have other ideas.

As of now, the Sioux Empire Fair will go on as planned, but there will be some guidelines.

Extra precautions will be installed when fair time rolls around. The fair organization is ordering extra hand washing stations as well as extra hand sanitizers.