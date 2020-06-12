First@4: Organizers plan another protest; Impact of tourism; Vermillion’s new mural

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

A 6-week-old baby died after suffering several dog bite wounds on Thursday evening in Hartford, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The dog involved was a family pet. The dog has been taken to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

South Dakota added another death from COVID-19 on Friday.

There were 77 new COVID-19 positive cases announced on Friday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 5,742. Total recoveries are at 4,755, up 91 from Thursday.

Active cases in South Dakota are at 913. That’s down 15 from Thursday.

Even though friends and family laid George Floyd to rest, voices against racial inequality are not slowing down. Organizers are planning another peaceful protest in Sioux Falls on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. They hope to shine a light on the racism and brutality that people of color continue to face all over the country. They are working with police, and want everyone to keep the event peaceful.

South Dakota has 3,928,433 visitors to their National Parks and they bring $334,300,000 of an economic benefit according to the National Park Service.

Tourism at National Parks accounted for almost $42 billion in 2019’s economy, and the national parks also provided around 340,500 jobs the U.S. Department of the Interior reported.

There are National Park System sites in all 50 states.

A mural project with important messages is bringing more artwork to downtown Vermillion.

With each stroke of a brush, this side of the Coyote Twin Theater in downtown Vermillion is being taken over by art. It’s an Indigenous-led, community-based project.

Artists completed the first half last year, and are now working on the second half.