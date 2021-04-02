FIRST@4: One officer killed after car rams U.S. Capitol barricade; Latest COVID-19 update; One man dead in crash near Volga

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

A car rammed into a barricade outside of the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon, killing one Capitol Police officer and injuring another.

The driver, who appeared to be holding a knife, was fatally shot by authorities.

Active cases decreased as 197 new total coronavirus cases were announced on Friday. Active cases are now at 2,417

Hospitalizations are at 103, up from Thursday. No new deaths were reported in Friday’s update.

Authorities are investigating after a 57-year-old died in a one-vehicle crash south of Volga Thursday morning.