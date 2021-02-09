First@4: Noem urges S.D. lawmakers to invest extra money; Woman sends $70,000 in online scam; Criminal justice grant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday

Health officials confirmed 122 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Active cases are at 2,244.

No new deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the total at 1,809.

There are currently 109 COVID-19 patients in South Dakota hospitals, down from Monday.

You can take a closer look at today’s numbers on the coronavirus page.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said the state will have about $125 million in unexpected one-time money for 2021.

Instead of spending it, Noem said the state needs to invest it so it has a long-term positive impact on South Dakota.

Read the text of the full speech online now, along with stories from KELOLAND.com Original reporter Rae Yost and Capitol News Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer.

Police say a 59-year-old Sioux Falls woman is out $70,000, after falling victim to an online scam.

The woman had met someone on Facebook who she thought was a famous actor. They continued talking online, and the person eventually asked for money for a variety of things.

Police say the woman sent several different forms of money, including Bitcoin, cash and checks.

A $700,000 grant will continue collaboration with local leaders and the community regarding the criminal justice system in Minnehaha County.

The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s total investment in Minnehaha County is $1.45 million to date and is part of the $246 million Safety and Justice Challenge national initiative.

Look for temperatures to get even colder as the week goes on. Watch the video above for the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.