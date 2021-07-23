First@4: Noem meets with prison staff; Fatal I-229 crash update; SD Corn leadership changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

Just more than a week after the State Penitentiary Warden and Deputy Warden were fired, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is meeting with prison employees this afternoon.

That meeting was scheduled for 3 p.m.; at 4 p.m, Noem is supposed to address the latest with the Department of Corrections in a news conference.

A 22-year-old man and two others died in a fatal crash on Interstate 229 Thursday evening.

Officials believe the car was heading north on I-229 when it left the roadway to the right, hit a tree and caught on fire.

The 22-year-old driver and the two female passengers were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The long-time executive director for South Dakota Corn is out and being replaced on an interim basis by Mike Jaspers.

Jaspers, a corn farmer, former state secretary of agriculture and former legislator, was on the call Friday morning when the government side of the organization met but didn’t speak during the open portion of the meeting.

A Sioux Falls man is already planning for his next adventure shortly after paddling 340 miles on the Missouri River from Kansas City to just outside of St. Louis.

Thomas McClelland finished an endurance race across the state of Missouri where participants are allowed 85 hours to finish.

