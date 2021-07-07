First@4: Noem approves request to send National Guard to border; Lt. Jon Thum prepares to take over as Police Chief; Weekly COVID-19 update from DOH

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two more cases of the delta variant have been confirmed in South Dakota as 59 new cases were reported. 

One new death was reported since the last update on July 2, a man in the 30-39 age group. Hospitalizations due to the virus are at 27.

Governor Kristi Noem announced today that she has approved a federal request to send 125 members of the SD national guard to the border. 

After a unanimous vote from the Sioux Falls city council, Lt. Jon Thum will take over as police chief at the end of this month.

