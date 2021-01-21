First@4: Noem answers questions about SD issues; Latest COVID-19 data; Man killed in ATV crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Governor Kristi Noem fielded questions today from the press for the first time since December 9th.

She said her focus in the 2021 South Dakota Legislative session is on improving family life in the state.

Noem has voiced her displeasure with President Joe Biden’s executive order to remove the pipeline permit for the Keystone XL project, saying it is the wrong policy on energy, the environment and safety. She went on to include that the project has been vetted, and that the pipeline is important in protecting our soil and water.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported six new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

That brings the total death toll to 1,673.

On Thursday, there were 337 new total coronavirus cases reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 106,400. There are now 4,089 active cases.

Total recovered cases are now at 100,638. Hospitalizations are at 185, the lowest they have been since September.

68-year-old Thomas Sailor of Alcester died from injuries sustained in an ATV crash.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says on Monday, Sailor lost control of his ATV and was thrown.

He died on Tuesday in a Sioux Falls Hospital.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.