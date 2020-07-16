First@4: Noem announces budget surplus; New DTSF ‘Shop & Stroll’; SD has months to go on hemp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

Four more South Dakotans have died from the coronavirus. That brings the death toll in the state to 115. The health department also confirmed 42 new positive cases. The number of active cases is at 842.

The 2020 budget year ended on June 30 and Gov. Kristi Noem announced it ended with a $19.1 million surplus.

Gov. Noem’s announcement said total revenue finished $7.9 million lower than estimates, but the general fund budget ended with $27.2 million in lower expenditures. A total of $74.8 million of Coronavirus Relief Funds was spent in the 2020 fiscal year.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to many events, new ones are being made to accommodate the new normal. This weekend, during the annual Crazy Days, Downtown Sioux Falls is debuting their new ‘Shop & Stroll’ event. It was created to help those who are taking precautions against COVID-19 to enjoy a sense of normalcy while also staying safe.

It will be held outside across three portions of Philips Avenue. 9th Street to 12th Street will be blocked off all day.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online… There are more job openings in South Dakota than last month, which is a good sign as numbers have reached pre-pandemic levels, state officials said this week.

As of July 14, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation said it had 18,853 online advertised job openings. The highest number of job openings recorded since March 12 was 20,354 on July 2.

As of July 14, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation said it had 18,853 online advertised job openings. The highest number of job openings recorded since March 12 was 20,354 on July 2.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… Industrial hemp became legal in South Dakota when Governor Kristi Noem signed the emergency measure March 27. More than 100 days later, her administration is getting closer to submitting a program for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to consider for approval.

A State Department of Agriculture spokesperson said Thursday that South Dakota sent a preliminary version for USDA to look over. They also said state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s office provided feedback on it this week.

Those perspectives will be reflected in the revised version. But any hope farmers had to plant this growing season likely has passed.

