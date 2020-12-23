First@4: No travel advised in eastern KELOLAND; Police make an arrest in connection to homicide; Active COVID-19 cases decrease

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Health officials confirmed eight new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,389. There have been 443 deaths reported in December.

531 new total coronavirus cases were reported from the Department of Health. Active cases are down from Tuesday at 7,314.

Sioux Falls police arrested 17-year-old Sembel Sale Wednesday in connection to the Dec. 9 homicide of Ephraim Shulue.

Shulue, 16, died from gunshot wounds outside of a North Cleveland Avenue apartment. Police say Shulue and Sale were working together when a disagreement occurred over a marijuana deal. Police say that at least three guns were used in the shootout and at least ten shots were fired that night.

No travel is advised in eastern South Dakota on Wednesday as high winds and blowing snow have created dangerous driving conditions.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reported multiple crashes and white-out conditions especially on I-29, which as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, remains open.

Deadwood saw an increase in gambling for the month of November according to the South Dakota Gaming Commission.

A report from the Gaming Commission states betting in Deadwood increased 13.3% in November compared to November of the prior year.

While table games fell 11.8%, slot machine popularity rose by 15.1% at Deadwood gambling establishments.