First@4: No travel advised in eastern KELOLAND; Police make an arrest in connection to homicide; Active COVID-19 cases decrease

No travel advised in eastern KELOLAND; Police make an arrest in connection to homicide; Active COVID-19 cases decrease

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Health officials confirmed eight new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,389. There have been 443 deaths reported in December.

531 new total coronavirus cases were reported from the Department of Health. Active cases are down from Tuesday at 7,314.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 531 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,389; Active cases at 7,314

Sioux Falls police arrested 17-year-old Sembel Sale Wednesday in connection to the Dec. 9 homicide of Ephraim Shulue.

Shulue, 16, died from gunshot wounds outside of a North Cleveland Avenue apartment. Police say Shulue and Sale were working together when a disagreement occurred over a marijuana deal. Police say that at least three guns were used in the shootout and at least ten shots were fired that night.

Police arrest 17-year-old near Whittier Middle School in connection with Dec. 9 homicide

No travel is advised in eastern South Dakota on Wednesday as high winds and blowing snow have created dangerous driving conditions.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reported multiple crashes and white-out conditions especially on I-29, which as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, remains open.

UPDATE: No travel advised for eastern South Dakota

Deadwood saw an increase in gambling for the month of November according to the South Dakota Gaming Commission.

A report from the Gaming Commission states betting in Deadwood increased 13.3% in November compared to November of the prior year.

While table games fell 11.8%, slot machine popularity rose by 15.1% at Deadwood gambling establishments.

Deadwood gambling was up a lot in November

