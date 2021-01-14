First@4: No fans at Summit League tournament; Latest COVID-19 update; Naming SDDOT new snowplows

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

An additional 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota on Thursday.

That brings the death toll throughout the pandemic to 1,614 . 319 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 104,512. Recovered cases are at 98,170 and active cases are at 4,728.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 319 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,614; Active cases at 4,728

March Madness will look different in Sioux Falls in 2021.  

The Summit League announced Thursday fans will not be allowed at the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball championships. 

Without fans, the games will move to the Sanford Pentagon; officials say that allows all tournament operations, including practices, to be held under one roof.

Summit League: No fans for 2021 basketball championships

Winter weather is back in KELOLAND, which means more than 400 available South Dakota Department of Transportation snowplow trucks and tow plows could be called into action.

You can help decide what to call the snowplows in a contest being held online now. It opened on Tuesday and already, more than 350 suggestions were submitted in 36 hours.

Learn about the machines that keep South Dakota roads safe for travel in a KELOLAND.com Original online now.

How you can name 12 of SDDOT’s high tech snowplow trucks

Blizzard warnings go into effect today as snow increases and pivots back into eastern KELOLAND the next 24 hours. Sioux Falls will see worsening conditions through the afternoon, with blizzard warnings starting around 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 