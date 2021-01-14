First@4: No fans at Summit League tournament; Latest COVID-19 update; Naming SDDOT new snowplows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

An additional 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota on Thursday.

That brings the death toll throughout the pandemic to 1,614 . 319 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 104,512. Recovered cases are at 98,170 and active cases are at 4,728.

March Madness will look different in Sioux Falls in 2021.

The Summit League announced Thursday fans will not be allowed at the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball championships.

Without fans, the games will move to the Sanford Pentagon; officials say that allows all tournament operations, including practices, to be held under one roof.

Winter weather is back in KELOLAND, which means more than 400 available South Dakota Department of Transportation snowplow trucks and tow plows could be called into action.

You can help decide what to call the snowplows in a contest being held online now. It opened on Tuesday and already, more than 350 suggestions were submitted in 36 hours.

Learn about the machines that keep South Dakota roads safe for travel in a KELOLAND.com Original online now.

Blizzard warnings go into effect today as snow increases and pivots back into eastern KELOLAND the next 24 hours. Sioux Falls will see worsening conditions through the afternoon, with blizzard warnings starting around 6 p.m.