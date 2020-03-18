First@4: No COVID-19 tests running; Midwest Honor Flight postponed; City encourages absentee ballots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem addressed the lack of COVID-19 test supplies during a briefing in Rapid City on Wednesday.

The state shared no new positive or negative cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but the number of pending cases increased to 350.

Noem said those tests are at the state health lab waiting to be processed. She said she expects positive cases to go up. However, she says South Dakota will experience a disruption in supplies to process tests.

The Midwest Honor Flight trips in May and June 2020 have been postponed, according to the Midwest Honor Flight Board of Directors.

According to a news release from the Midwest Honor Flight President Aaron Van Beek, the decision comes after the National Honor Flight Network announced that they would be suspending all Honor Flights through April 30.

The South Dakota Labor Department is now accepting unemployment claims from school employees who are not able to work due to COVID-19.

If a school worker is not being paid while at home, they may be eligible for unemployment benefits. If a worker is approved, they will not be required to seek work each week while receiving benefits. Find more information on this topic online right now.

The upcoming City of Sioux Falls and Sioux Falls School Board election remains on scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 but voters are encouraged to vote by mail, the city clerk’s office announced.

According to the city clerk, some polling places will likely change because of COVID-19 concerns and replacement and back-up poll workers will be needed.

The state of South Dakota can’t test any more people for COVID-19 because of a shortage of tests, the South Dakota Department of Health Laboratory announced Wednesday.

The South Dakota Department of Health Laboratory said it was able to run tests for medium and high risk patients on Monday, March 16, but the expected additional supplies did not arrive. The agency said there is “no timeframe” for when the supplies will be available from the CDC and commercial suppliers.