First@4: Nexstar, DISH reach agreement; Sioux Falls Christmas lights; Rapid City shootings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

The South Dakota Department of Health did not provide an update on the spread of COVID-19 in the state on Christmas.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced on Twitter there won’t be a data dashboard update on Friday. New coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are typically reported to the public before noon each day.

Saturday’s update will include data from from 1 p.m. December 23 to 1 p.m. December 24. Sunday’s update will include data from 1 p.m. on December 24 to 1 p.m. on December 26.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced Thursday that it has reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with DISH Network.

The agreement restores Nexstar’s 164 local television stations, including KELO-TV, across the country and Nexstar’s wholly-owned cable network, WGN America, to DISH Network’s programming line-up. WGN America will also launch on DISH’s streaming service, Sling TV, in early 2021.

The Christmas light show in Sioux Falls is shining brighter than ever.

Tonight, we’ll introduce you to the Clark W. Griswold of Sioux Falls to find out why he strings more Christmas lights every year. Then on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m., we’ll take you on a tour of all of the best and brightest Christmas displays in the city.

Rapid City authorities say one man was killed in a Thursday night shooting and another was wounded by a police officer after refusing to put down a shotgun early Friday morning.

The police shooting happened after a traffic stop about 3:45 a.m. Friday. One of the occupants ran from the vehicle and a second man holding a shotgun got out of the car.

Police Chief Don Hedrick says the officer “asked repeatedly” for the man to drop the shotgun and he refused. Hedrick says the officer fired and the man fell to the ground. His condition is not known.

Throughout 2020, news moved at a rapid pace. KELOLAND.com was the source many of you turned to to keep up with the latest developments 24 hours, 7-days a week for 365 days.

KELOLAND.com is the area’s top home for the latest news, weather and sports and in 2020, KELOLAND.com produced more content than ever before. Sources like KELOLAND On the Go, First @ 4, KELOLAND.com Originals, as well as livestreams of newscasts and events.