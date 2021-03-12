FIRST@4: New FSA admin; Latest COVID numbers; Return of the Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

A member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe is the first Native American to serve as the USDA’s Administrator of the Farm Service Agency. Zach Ducheneaux began his new position on February 22.

Ducheneaux said he hopes to take the agency in a direction where they start to look at investing in agriculture and get away from lending and borrowing.

According to the latest update, 184 new COVID-19 cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 114,347.

There were two new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,907.

Currently hospitalizations are at 62, down from Thursday.

After a year off because of COVID-19, the Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show is back at the Convention Center.

South Dakota’s largest sports show will feature the newest boats, docks, campers, and trailers along with quality hunting & fishing resorts and lodges across the Midwest and Canada.

The show began at 12 p.m. Friday and goes through Sunday.

March is National Agriculture Month, a time to honor those who play a vital role in producing food and products for the world.

South Dakota has a rich, agriculture-based history and it is the largest industry in the state.

KELOLAND News wants to recognize the people who are part of the agricultural industry whether they are a farmer, rancher or involved in another way

