First@4: New deaths from COVID-19; fire at Hartford hotel; Lincoln vs. Aberdeen Central football canceled

Eight more people have died due to COVID-19 in South Dakota, according to the latest update from the state health department.

Active cases for COVID-19 in South Dakota are at 3,291.

Current hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at 194, up two from Wednesday (192).

Firefighter crews are responding to a fire at a hotel just off Interstate 90 at the Hartford exit. Crews are responding to a fire at the AmericInn.

A Sioux Falls family is warning about the substance after the death of their loved one was ruled a kratom overdose.

In our KELOLAND News investigation this week, we look at the growing popularity of the supplement called kratom. It comes from the leaves of a plant native to Southeast Asia.

In a KELOLAND.com Original online right now… Fourth-ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln was slated to host Aberdeen Central on Saturday at Howard Wood Field, but that won’t happen.

Saturday’s contest has been canceled between the two teams, according to both schools.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… About $700,000 has been raised in cash and commitments toward a $3 million trust that will help fund the new State Veterans Cemetery being built at Sioux Falls, a South Dakota official told lawmakers Thursday.

State Veterans Affairs deputy secretary Aaron Pollard said the cemetery is designed to last 100 to 150 years and is scheduled to open next spring. There will be 620 burial crypts installed as part of the first phase.