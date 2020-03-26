First@4: New COVID-19 cases; Possible new regulations in Sioux Falls; Unemployment up 900%

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this afternoon, Governor Kristi Noem spoke for the first time publicly since South Dakota’s coronavirus numbers took a dramatic jump yesterday.

Today the state department of health says there are five additional positive cases in the state with 125 tests pending at the state health lab. The positive count stands at 46 now. With 125 pending tests, the governor says she believes pending tests should be down to 0 by Monday.

The city of Sioux Falls could be seeing some changes as soon as this afternoon. A new city ordinance would limit some Sioux Falls business gatherings less than 10 was discussed at a Board of Health meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday at Carnegie Town Hall.

The health board approved the recommendations and the Sioux Falls City council to take it up at 4 p.m. We’ll have live coverage of this meeting, you can find more information in the story below.

The Sioux Falls School District has notified parents that a student at Whittier Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the letter, the Department of Health says there is no risk of transmission to other staff or students at the school due to the student’s last day of attendance at Whittier.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online, South Dakota’s unemployment claims have jumped more than 900-percent in one week. The South Dakota Department of Labor released new unemployment claims today for the week ending on March 21. South Dakota had 1,703 that week compared to 190 for the week ending March on 14.

“Most of those are brand new people who have never (filed before),” Gov. Kristi Noem said during today’s news conference on COVID-19.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre, South Dakota employers with loans from a state job-creation program will get three months without having to make payments or interest if they’ve been hurt financially by the coronavirus COVID-19.

The state Board of Economic Development agreed this change in a meeting today. A business would need to send a letter to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. Commissioner Steve Westra would then decide.