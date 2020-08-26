First@4: New CDC guidelines; School districts report COVID-19 cases; Sioux Falls School District to limit attendance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

As the CDC releases new COVID-19 testing guidance, testing appears to be slowing down significantly in South Dakota. The state’s website has results for just 86 new persons tested. 66 of those people received positive results. Today the state also confirmed another person has died of COVID-19.

Here’s a closer look at the new testing guidelines from the CDC. The agency no longer recommends testing for most people without symptoms, even if they’ve been in close contact with someone known to have the virus.

Two more South Dakota school districts are dealing with positive COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, the Lemmon School District and the Beresford School District announced cases among staff members.

The Lemmon School District is asking students K-5 to quarantine for 14 days. The Beresford School District is reporting four staff members have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online… The Sioux Falls School District plans to limit attendance at ticketed sporting events.

Sports have been back in action since the beginning of August. Many rules and regulations have been implemented for the players, but the Sioux Falls School District knew they needed to create a plan for the spectators as well.

Football, volleyball and soccer are the only ticketed events, which means they are the only events that will have restricted attendance.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… A Watertown kindergarten teacher’s worker-compensation claim that has gone unresolved for five years now has the attention of some South Dakota lawmakers.

Jason Pieper told the committee that his wife, Shelly, was injured by a student in her class in 2016. He said the student threw a steel-legged chair into one of her legs, causing a blood clot and infection that eventually led to multiple surgeries.

