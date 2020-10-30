First@4: Nearly 200 COVID-19 deaths in S.D. this month; MN man facing rape charges; High school football livestream tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in South Dakota now stands at 415.

The state Department of Health reported 12 additional deaths on Friday. With one day go to, there have been 192 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

A 27-year-old Minnesota man faces rape and sexual contact charges in South Dakota.

Police say Joel Adams met two teenage girls on Snapchat and told him he was 17. Investigators say the 14- and 15-year-old girls met him in Sioux Falls hotel rooms. Police say there was sexual contact and that Adams gave the girls marijuana.

Local authorities are looking into a photo posted on social media that was reported as a threat to student safety at Washington High School.

An email sent to parents and guardians says it is safe for students to be at school today. The Sioux Falls School District says the person who posted the photo has been identified and interviewed by police.

Two Sioux Falls high school football teams will play for the third time this season tonight.

Lincoln will host Washington in the quarterfinal round of the 11AAA playoffs.

