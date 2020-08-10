First@4: Names released in fatal crash; Latest COVID-19 numbers; Sturgis Rally Tally update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a crash Sunday night in Sioux Falls.

A motorcycle heading west on West 60th Street crashed into a van that was attempting to turn and travel east on 60th Street. The driver of the motorcycle, 31-year-old Franklin Griffth, and the driver of the van, Eldon Guericke were pronounceded dead at the scene.

Police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The South Dakota Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers Monday.

59 new coronavirus cases were announced. South Dakota is now at 9,663 total positive cases, up from Sunday.

37 new recoveries from Sunday were reported. Active cases continued to increase on Monday to 1,146. The death toll remains at 146.

South Dakota Department of Public Safety released the latest Sturgis Rally Tally numbers.

There have been 20 injury crashes, 10 non-injury crashes and zero fatal crashes reported.

In total, 41 DUI arrests have been made. A total of 429 citations is up from 400 at this point in 2019.

The federal government is still developing details about the announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump that he would offer a $400 weekly bonus unemployment benefit per person, with states responsible for $100 of the $400.

The president’s announcement Saturday came after the Democrat-run U.S. House and the Republican-run U.S. Senate couldn’t reach agreement on the amount of further COVID-19 relief for the unemployed. The $600 weekly bonus ended July 31.