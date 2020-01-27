First@4: Murder charges; Coronavirus; surrogacy bill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at your top stories on this Monday afternoon.

New charges have been filed against Amir Beaudion Jr., Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman announced on Monday morning.

Wollman said a Lincoln County grand jury returned an indictment of 15 charges including first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, rape and robbery against the Sioux Falls man.

On January 6, authorities found the body of 20-year-old Pasqalina Badi along the side of the road on 275th Street. The location is on the southern edge of Sioux Falls in Lincoln County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are currently five confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus in the United States, but there’s an additional 73 pending cases.

The CDC reports the Novel Coronavirus is a new coronavirus.

Coronaviruses usually cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, like the common cold. The CDC also says most people will contract a type of coronavirus sometime in their life.

This new virus is called 2019-nCoV. According to the CDC’s website, 2019-nCoV infected people in Washington, California, Arizona and Illinois.

A bill in the South Dakota legislature could outlaw the people and companies helping to connect families to grow through surrogacy.

House Bill 1096, introduced on Sunday, would make it a class one misdemeanor for anyone to advertise or contract for commercial surrogacy.

Using an agency is commonplace in the United States, helping couples who cannot have children due to infertility, or disability and same-sex couples.

For the past few months, WHO-TV has been getting into the minds of nine Iowans who are undecided about their caucus choice.

“The Deciders” gave a few words to describe what they think of each Democratic presidential candidate.