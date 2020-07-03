First@4: Mount Rushmore festivities underway soon; Fireworks guidelines; COVID-19 case count

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories:

Festivities at Mount Rushmore as expected to start at 4 p.m. MT as part of Independence Day celebrations. Gates opened to ticket holders as of 1:30 p.m. MT; 7,500 people are expected to attend.

Charles P. Weeth is fireworks consultant with expertise in legal and regulatory matters and helped set the guidelines for this year’s show.

Fireworks were first launched at Mount Rushmore in 1998; the last display was in 2009. Concerns about pine beetle infestation, fire hazard and environmental issues stopped fireworks until this year.

South Dakota is approaching 7,000 COVID-19 cases. 85 new cases were reported on Friday.

Active cases increased to 832. The total number of recoveries increased to 6,049; deaths remain at 97.

