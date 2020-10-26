First@4: More than 500 inmate at State Penitentiary COVID-19 positive; Sanford Health intends to merge with Intermountain Healthcare

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at Monday’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

Active coronavirus cases and current hospitalizations for COVID-19 both increased in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Monday, 538 new total cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 39,741, up from Sunday (39,203). Total recovered cases are now at 28,305.

Active cases are at 11,061, up from Sunday (10,745).

Changes are coming to Sanford Health.

The Sioux Falls-based health care system announced it signed “a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership” with Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare on Monday.

This would be the third major merger or purchase by Intermountain in about a year.

Intermountain Health care is based in Salt Lake City and has 24 hospitals and 215 clinics. Most are located in Utah, Idaho and Nevada. It has more than 41,000 employees and its own insurance plan.

The combined Intermountain and Sanford organization will employ more than 89,000 people and operate 70 hospitals, many in rural communities. It will operate 435 clinics across seven states, provide senior care and services in 366 locations in 24 states.

As COVID-19 numbers rise, we don’t want to lose focus of the faces behind the virus.

October has been the deadliest month of COVID-19 in South Dakota with over 100 deaths reported.

Just a couple weeks ago, one of those lives taken by the virus was Charlotte Hoverstadt of Webster, South Dakota.

In Monday’s EYE ON KELOLAND at 10 p.m. you’ll hear more of who Charlotte Hoverstadt was through the eyes of her daughter. You’ll also hear from Tom Glanzer, who lost a dad and a cousin early on during the pandemic in South Dakota.

And as we continue to tell the stories of those behind the numbers, we want to hear from you. If you’re dealing with the virus now, you’ve recovered or you’ve lost a loved one — we invite you to share your story with us by emailing ushare@keloland.com.

A governor’s executive order related to COVID-19 gave South Dakotans extra time to renew their driver licenses through December 30. But, South Dakota exam offices still require appointments as part of the pandemic response. So state Department of Public Safety officials want drivers to renew licenses online if they’re eligible.

An applicant must provide two documents of identification less than one year old, including at least one with a street address.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the South Dakota State Penitentiary continues to grow.

There are now more than 500 inmates, more than half the population, with active cases at the State Penitentiary. That is an increase from 162 cases reported on Thursday. On Monday, the Department of Corrections reported there are 506 positive cases for inmates and four recoveries at the State Penitentiary. According to officials, there at 621 inmates housed at the State Penitentiary.