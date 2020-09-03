First@4: More than 3,000 active COVID-19 cases; assault in Rapid City; finding election poll workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s headlines.

South Dakota has surpassed 3,000 active cases, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health. Active cases are at 3,013, up from Wednesday.

On Thursday, 334 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 14,337.

Authorities in Rapid City are searching for an assault suspect Thursday afternoon. Three people have been sent to the hospital with serious injuries, Rapid City authorities announced.

The assault happened at a home in the 500 block of E. Monroe. Police are hoping to track down more details on the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest updates.

Sioux Falls Police are looking for a man and woman driving a stolen vehicle who may be armed.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection of West 12th Street and South Grange Avenue for reports of a stabbing. Police have identified a person of interest as Jerius Josiah Swifteagle.

The coronavirus pandemic kept some of the usual workers from jobs at election sites in primary elections. While the pandemic is still a concern, several election officials in the region said voters in their communities are willing to work in November.

A 2020 study by the Pew Research Center said that 58% of election poll workers were 61 or older. Thirty-one percent were 61-70 years of age. The Centers for Disease Control says individuals 65 and older are at higher risk for COVID-19.

Only a few sportsmen have put thoughts in writing about a ‘three-splash‘ option for duck hunting that the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission is considering.

The “three-splash plan” would start in 2021 and allow a hunter to take three ducks of any type and any sex per day. A more-complex formula would remain for hunters who prefer the traditional approach.

The experiment reflects the state Game, Fish and Parks Department’s latest response to declining numbers of waterfowl hunters.