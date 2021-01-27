First@4: More than 30 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; SDSU basketball games cancelled; New Sioux Falls Fire Station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

34 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,739.

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota have dropped below 3,300. On Wednesday, 228 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 107,608.

Current hospitalizations are at 161, up from Tuesday (152). Total hospitalizations are at 6242, up from Tuesday (6,216).

Total persons negative is now at 291,602, up from Tuesday (290,810).

There were 1,022 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. Wednesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 22.5%.

Summit League COVID-19 protocols have forced the SDSU Men’s and Women’s basketball games scheduled for this weekend to be cancelled.

The teams were set to play in Denver on Friday and Saturday.

It’s been four months since South Dakota’s Attorney General hit a man walking along a highway.

Governor Kristi Noem has been critical of the fact no decision has been made by prosecutors about whether Jason Ravnsborg should face criminal charges.

Ravnsborg has said he assumed he hit a deer the night of the crash; he found the victim’s body the next morning.

KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson is looking at what’s next in the investigation later on KELOLAND News.

Fire Station 12 is up and running in Sioux Falls, at least temporarily.

The building is near completion and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has had a crew working out of the new facility.

The official ribbon cutting for Station 12 is expected to happen in May.

