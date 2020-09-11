First@4: More than 16,000 COVID-19 cases in S.D.; Bar traffic during pandemic; Football Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota topped 16,000 on Friday.

283 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 16,117.

Current hospitalizations for COVID-19 approached 100 and active cases climbed back over 2,500 in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll remained at 177.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online, we’re looking at how much people are moving around six months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from Minneapolis Federal Reserve, foot traffic in South Dakota bars increased by 121% over the same time in 2019 on Saturday, August. 15.

Foot traffic in bars was at least 59% higher from Aug. 12 through Aug. 19.

Take a closer look at the numbers in a story online now.

Players took to the golf course on Friday for the start of the third annual Sanford International tournament.

After opening ceremonies Friday morning, golfers got on the course. The tournament wraps up on Sunday.

Find complete coverage of the Sanford International on KELOLAND.com.

Friday evening features dozens of high school football games across KELOLAND.

You can watch two full games on KELOLAND.com. At 6 p.m., Washington takes on Lincoln in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.

At 7 p.m., watch Pierre play Yankton with play-by-play from ESPN 101.5/AM 1570.

Watch for highlights from those matchups on the KELOLAND SportsZone following KELOLAND News at 10 p.m. on Friday.

There’s a warm up in the forecast for the weekend and beyond in KELOLAND. Get the latest Live Doppler HD Storm Center forecast below.