First@4: More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases; Oglala Sioux Tribe lockdown; Clearing snow for 9AA playoff game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported today as South Dakota surpassed more than 1,000 new cases in a single-day, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s update.

Today, the state announced 1,185 new cases, 587 more recoveries, 585 more active cases and 23 new hospitalizations. There have been 133 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic in South Dakota.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe has announced a seven-day lockdown starting today until October 30th after nearly 400 active COVID-19 cases on the reservation.

No travel will be permitted except for critical essential travel and all tribal and BIA roads will be closed except for such travel.

Nearly a half-foot of snow isn’t stopping the Class 9AA playoff game in Perkins County Friday night.

Volunteers in Lemmon worked Friday to clear the football in preparation for a playoff game against Elkton-Lake Benton at 5 p.m. MT.

You can see photos of the field before and while it was being cleared in this story online.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… The state Office of Indian Education should be returned to the state Department of Education, a panel of South Dakota legislators unanimously recommended Thursday.

The Legislature’s State-Tribal Relations Committee took the action after hearing tribal education directors support the reversal. Governor Kristi Noem had moved the office to the state Department of Tribal Relations two years ago through an executive order.

The Legislature’s Executive Board will decide whether the legislative proposal would move forward from the committee for the 2021 session.