First@4: More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases; Oglala Sioux Tribe lockdown; Clearing snow for 9AA playoff game

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported today as South Dakota surpassed more than 1,000 new cases in a single-day, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s update.

Today, the state announced 1,185 new cases, 587 more recoveries, 585 more active cases and 23 new hospitalizations. There have been 133 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic in South Dakota.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,185 new total cases; Death toll rises to 356; Active cases at 9,862

The Oglala Sioux Tribe has announced a seven-day lockdown starting today until October 30th after nearly 400 active COVID-19 cases on the reservation. 

No travel will be permitted except for critical essential travel and all tribal and BIA roads will be closed except for such travel.

Oglala Sioux Tribe issuing 7-day lockdown

Nearly a half-foot of snow isn’t stopping the Class 9AA playoff game in Perkins County Friday night. 

Volunteers in Lemmon worked Friday to clear the football in preparation for a playoff game against Elkton-Lake Benton at 5 p.m. MT.

You can see photos of the field before and while it was being cleared in this story online.

PHOTOS: Clearing the snowy football field in Lemmon for Class 9AA playoff game

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… The state Office of Indian Education should be returned to the state Department of Education, a panel of South Dakota legislators unanimously recommended Thursday.

The Legislature’s State-Tribal Relations Committee took the action after hearing tribal education directors support the reversal. Governor Kristi Noem had moved the office to the state Department of Tribal Relations two years ago through an executive order.

The Legislature’s Executive Board will decide whether the legislative proposal would move forward from the committee for the 2021 session.

Legislators want reversal of governor’s order that switched S.D. Office of Indian Education

Track the weather in your area by downloading the KELOLAND Storm Tracker app.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests