FIRST@4: More COVID variants found in S.D.; Charges pending following semi rollover; Governor’s side files in Amendment A case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

South Dakota is now reporting confirmed cases of three different COVID-19 variants.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced Thursday the state has 14 cases of the UK variant (B.117), in Brookings, Lyman, Minnehaha and Pennington counties, five cases of the California variant (B.1.429) in Roberts County and one case of the South African variant (B.1.351), in Brookings county.

According to the latest report from the South Dakota Department of Health, there are 254 new total COVID-19 cases in the state.

There are 2,428 active cases. Total cases are at 116,624, up from Wednesday.

There were three new deaths reported, increasing the death toll to 1,927.

Charges are pending against the driver of a semi in two-vehicle rollover crash that happened Thursday morning on I-29, according to the The South Dakota Department of Public Safety

A semi and Ford Fusion were southbound on I-29 just before 4:45 a.m. The Ford was in the right lane and the semi was in the left lane when the semi attempted to change lanes. The semi hit the Ford.

Private attorneys representing Governor Kristi Noem say backers of the constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana in South Dakota took an illegal short-cut and proposed changes that go beyond the single subject that the state constitution allows.