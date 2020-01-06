First@4: Monday, January 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We know your days are busy so here’s a quick look at the top news on First@4.

More than 20 years after a serial killer terrorized a community, a new book looks back at the crimes of Robert Leroy Anderson.

Anderson kidnapped and killed Larisa Dumansky of Sioux Falls in 1994 and Piper Streyle of rural Canistota two years later.

Since Dumansky’s disappearance, KELOLAND News has been covering this story. We follow the search for the two women, the two trials and mountains of evidence through the hundreds of news reports filed. Watch this digital documentary right now in a KELOLAND.com Original Report.

There’s also a new book titled ‘Duct Tape Killer,’ that’ll soon be released that gives new insight into Anderson. KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen has interviewed the authors of the new book for tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND.

Developing Monday afternoon, law enforcement are trying to figure out who and how a person died.

Police were called around 10 a.m. Monday with a report of a body on the Missouri River near Down’s Marina Peninsula.

They found a woman’s body. An autopsy has been ordered. Pierre Police aren’t sure who the person is and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers. You can find the phone number down in this story.

Dogs joined searching looking for a young girl missing for more than 11 months in the Black Hills. Serenity Dennard hasn’t been seen since she walked away from the Children’s Home Society in February of 2019. Volunteers spent several hours on Saturday searching for the girl.

A woman wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in October is now behind bars. Krista Kruckenberg was wanted for two charges of accessory to murder in the death of Benjamin Donahue III. The search continues for the man accused of shooting Donahue, Max Bolden.

