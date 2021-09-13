First@4: Monday COVID-19 data in SD; TenHaken announces run for re-election; Frost Arena will receive renovation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 4 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

That brings the state death toll to 2,088. 528 new cases were reported today. Active cases are now at 7,226.

57% of South Dakotans have completed the vaccination series.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 528 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,088; Active cases at 7,226

Two children take from a Pierre home were recovered and are safe.

Authorities issued an endangered missing person advisory for two children who were taken from their home early Monday morning.

Authorities cancelled the advisory around 11 a.m. Monday.

UPDATE: Two children taken from Pierre home found

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken formally announced on Monday his intentions to run for re-election.

The next election will take place in April 2022.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella will bring you comments from the mayor at 6 on KELOLAND News.

UPDATE: Mayor TenHaken announces run for re-election

Big changes are coming to the campus of South Dakota State University.

The university announced First Bank & Trust will now be the home of the Jackrabbit basketball.

First Bank & Trust is giving $20 million to renovate Frost Arena.

SDSU announces First Bank & Trust will help renovate Frost Arena

