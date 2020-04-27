First@4 Monday, April 27: recoveries greater than new coronavirus cases, Sioux Falls preparing for COVID-19 surge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

The number of new recoveries was greater than the number of new coronavirus cases, according to the latest numbers reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Monday, South Dakota reported 33 new cases for a total of 2,245. There have been 1,316 recoveries, up 59 from Sunday.

City of Sioux Falls officials are preparing and waiting for surge numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Mayor Paul TenHaken says the surge is the focus for city leaders right now. As of Monday morning, he said when looking at COVID-19 cases per capita, Sioux Falls is at 746 per 100,000 people. There are 929 active COVID-19 cases within the MSA, TenHaken said.

A 15-year-old girl was killed in an ATV crash on Sunday near Selby in rural Walworth County.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the 15-year-old was northbound in an ATV on 308th Avenue, a gravel road, when she lost control. The ATV rolled and she was thrown from the ATV. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a helmet.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Virtual meetings will replace face-to-face meetings on proposed new boundaries for Sioux Falls School District middle schools and high schools. Starting Monday, May 4, at 7 p.m.

Detailed instructions for calling in and watching online will be featured on the front page of the District’s website at least 24-hours prior to each meeting.Those who wish to observe the meeting, but do not have an intention to speak, can view the meeting through the District’s youtube channel.

Virtual boundary meetings will also take place on –

Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m.

Monday, May 11, at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 14, at noon

Monday, May 18, at 7 p.m.

As we get closer to seeing COVID-19 peak locally, a lot of people have questions.We want to help you get answers.

Coming up at 6 p.m. tonight, two local doctors and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will join us live for a KELOLAND News Special Report. At 6 p.m. Central Time, we will bring you the latest COVID-19 headlines followed by your questions on LIVE TV.

If there is something you’d like us to ask, you can fill out a form below.

Governor Kristi Noem says that she will be announcing a “Back to normal” plan for the state on Tuesday.

Noem says the state will share new data Tuesday to help explain why it is unveiling a “Back to normal” plan.

The governor says as people return to regular activities, the virus will spread. She says the state is focused on hospitalization rate. As of Monday, 61 people are in the hospital.