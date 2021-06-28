First@4: Mitchell assault arrest; Woman accused of abuse against minor; Truck fire forces detour on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

A 24-year-old man faces several charges following a weekend incident in Mitchell.

Police say Ransom White Lance entered the victim’s home and threatened a woman inside with a gun. White Lance also had her put items from the home in a backpack.

White Lance walked the woman outside at gunpoint as the intended victim came home from work, police say. The woman says she heard a gunshot as she ran away.

A woman who works as supervisor at a LifeScape location is accused of dragging a 14-year-old girl across the floor, causing rug burns. The 40-year-old woman is facing one felony charge of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

Traffic on Interstate 90 was re-routed around a hazardous materials truck fire for a time Monday afternoon.

Authorities say I-90 eastbound was closed from Exit 296 White Lake to Exit 308. Drivers were detoured to Old Highway 16 until the scene is cleared.

Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are up slightly in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 20 new total cases reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,512, up from Friday’s report (124,492).

Active cases are now at 174; current hospitalizations from the virus are at 21.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota remains at 2,030.

Scattered rain chances will diminish overnight and look for warmer weather on Tuesday; get the latest KELOLAND Live Doppler HD StormCenter forecast in the video player above.